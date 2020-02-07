Universal Hopes You’ll Get a Jolt From Their Upcoming Monster Mash Musical

The cast of Young Frankenstein perform during The Olivier Awards on April 8, 2018 in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Looks like Universal has been cooking up something strange in their lab for you. According to Deadline, the studio is developing a Monster Mash musical, ostensibly based on Bobby Pickett’s 1962 novelty smash hit. The film will be written by Will Widger and directed by Matt Stawski, who earned a Grammy nomination in 2010 for CeeLo Green’s “Fuck You” music video.

While details about the movie are scarce so far, it would be the latest piece in Universal’s plan to get their stable of classic movie monsters back on their (dancing) feet, a plan which also includes this month’s Invisible Man movie, Paul Feig’s upcoming Dark Army and Elizabeth Bank’s The Invisible Woman. Maybe this will finally get you ghouls out of your humble abodes and into the theater.