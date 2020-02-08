Adam Sandler Shows the Oscars What They’re Missing in Spirit Awards Speech

Adam Sandler was awarded Best Male Lead for his role in Uncut Gems at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night, and gave us the speech we all wanted to hear at the Oscars this year. Sandler assumed his character voice for the majority of the speech, shouting out host Aubrey Plaza and their movie Funny People — “That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes” — as well his fellow nominees, “who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler.” Sandler then went on to draw a pretty apt analogy about the night’s awards, explaining that the Independent Spirit Awards are essentially the “Best Personality” yearbook superlative to the Oscar’s “Best Looking” superlative. “So let all of those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever,” he announced, to raucous, if not slightly offended, applause. Before concluding, Sandler thanked the Safdie Brothers — the “homeless rabbis” who changed his life forever — and his wife and kids. Watch the full speech above.