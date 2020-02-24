Beyoncé Dedicates ‘XO’ and ‘Halo’ to Kobe Bryant at His Memorial Celebration

Beyoncé’s love for Kobe Bryant historically runs deep. The superstar brought out brand-new arrangements for her classic hits, “XO” and “Halo,” to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at their “Celebration of Life” memorial service. Thousands of fans congregated at the Staples Center Monday morning, showing their support for the Bryant family and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. As is standard for Beyoncé nowadays, she was backed by a choir, strings, and her signature hair-blowing fan. “I’m here ‘cause I love Kobe and this is one of his favorite songs,” she told the crowd, asking them to sing along to “XO.” She also sang a new version of “Halo,” her 2008 hit. She ended by singing runs straight to Vanessa Bryant: “I can feel it / He will be your / She will be your halo.” Before she left the stage, Beyoncé shared a sweet look with Bryant. There’s no point in trying not to cry.

