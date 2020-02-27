Punk rocker Billy Idol has found his latest hardcore, counterculture movement: enforcing New York City’s anti-idling laws! Get it? They’re homophones. NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection has enlisted Idol for a new “Billy Never Idles” campaign reminding drivers to shut off their ignition when they’re not driving after “more than three minutes … except in a school zone, where the limit is one minute.” Radical! An anti-pollution campaign for clean air is certainly a worthy cause, and Mayor Bill de Blasio kicked it off alongside Idol at a press conference on Thursday morning.

You know what would really reduce motor vehicle pollution in NYC? Investment in a functioning, accessible, affordable public-transit system. In the meantime, we’ve brainstormed some other celebrity public service partnership campaign ideas below:

Adam’s not a drunk Driver

Richard’s always Kind to animals

David doesn’t Cross the street without looking both ways

Gary doesn’t Abusey drugs

Jewel never Juuls

Jason Ritter says NO to litter

Liev never Shreiber-bullies

De Blasio, our phones are open.