How much do you think it costs to rent out one of those massive Times Square billboards? Because Harry Styles’s cover of “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell deserves a wide distribution. Okay, yes, that maybe defeats the meaning of the song, but the pure joy emanating from this clip needs to be spread! Every single detail in the video is glorious, from the Valentine’s Day foil balloons to Styles’s pearl necklace, but stay until the end for his Joni Mitchell cackle, which will provide you with the same amount of energy as a cup of coffee. Harry Styles is basically refusing to sing one of his own songs until his Love on Tour … tour begins in April. Instead, he’s covering songs by female artists, like “Juice” by Lizzo, which he sang on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and this “Big Yellow Taxi” cover from BBC Radio 2’s “Breakfast Show” with Zoe Ball. Do Rihanna next; for the love of all that is holy, please do Rihanna next.

Related