Janet Jackson Has a Good Time Performing ‘Runaway’ With Classroom Instruments

Hot off of announcing a world tour and new album by the name of Black Diamond, Janet Jackson graced The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with her presence on Wednesday night and blessed the world with her winning smile and dulcet tones. The new Rock Hall of Fame inductee left the nasty at home and performed a sweet, winning version of her hit single “Runaway,” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots accompanying her on classroom instruments. At one point Fallon attempts to steal focus by throwing scarves in the air, but Janet’s melodic voice, megawatt smile, and inadvertent giggling keep the focus squarely on her. The whole thing was entirely charming and a strong argument for Ms. Jackson to perform her entire discography accompanied by classroom instruments. Do “All For You” next!

