Photo: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Win Super Bowl LIV

The Academy failed to give Jennifer Lopez a Supporting Actress nom for Hustlers, but it’s fine. You can’t wear assless chaps, twirl on a pole or dance with an army of leather-class dancers at the Oscars anyway, at least not without being politely but firmly asked to leave. JLo’s everything is too bombastic to fit in the Dolby Theatre anyway, but it completely filled up the arena Sunday night at this year’s Super Bowl LIV half time show.

The singer was preceded by Shakira, her hips (of course), and her immediately meme-fied tongue close-up. The pair brought their support of Puerto Rico, as well as Bad Bunny and J Balvin, to the stage, and left everything on it. Jennifer Lopez reportedly planned to release the show as a “visual album” to streaming services after the game, a move that seemed a little odd until we saw everything that went into the show, which you can check out below.