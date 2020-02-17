John Oliver Tackles Medicare for All in Season Premiere

Last Week Tonight returned for its seventh season last night, and wasted no time tackling the thorniest issue facing voters in the upcoming Democratic primary: healthcare. Oliver focused on breaking down Medicare for All, noting that the US has some of the best healthcare in the world, but only “for rich, famous people. Unfortunately, too many people are born in this country with a terrible preexisting condition called not being Beyonce.” The segment delved into the major critiques of Medicare for All, including cost, wait times, and the issue of choice. Oliver made his case for Medicare for All mainly by highlighting the different ways in which the current system is failing, observing that “the American healthcare system gives you so many choices as to how you want to get fucked. It truly is the Kama Sutra of healthcare.” The segment ended with a critique of Pete Buttigieg’s proposed public option healthcare policy, “Medicare for all who want it,” comparing it to an offer of a “shit sandwich with guac: I guess I’ll take it, but the lack of guac wasn’t my main concern.” Watch the full segment above.

