kellyoke

Watch a Saxophone and a Smooth Brassy Instrument (Kelly Clarkson’s Voice) Cover Whitney Houston

By

Kelly “Has the Range” Clarkson is back at it again with another perfect Kellyoke cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show. This time, it’s a silky-smooth rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You,” proving once and for all that we don’t need a posthumous Whitney Houston hologram; just a generous touring package for Clarkson. Clarkson gets backup on this Bodyguard soundtrack ballad by Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, who’s the coolest person you’ve ever seen and whose son Kyle is one of Clarkson’s bandmates. Pro tip: Cut directly to 01:21 for maximum Kelly.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Kelly Clarkson Covers Whitney Houston’s ‘Run to You’