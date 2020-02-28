Kelly “Has the Range” Clarkson is back at it again with another perfect Kellyoke cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show. This time, it’s a silky-smooth rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You,” proving once and for all that we don’t need a posthumous Whitney Houston hologram; just a generous touring package for Clarkson. Clarkson gets backup on this Bodyguard soundtrack ballad by Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, who’s the coolest person you’ve ever seen and whose son Kyle is one of Clarkson’s bandmates. Pro tip: Cut directly to 01:21 for maximum Kelly.

