Remember that catchy song that leaked about 3 weeks ago that you absolutely did not under any circumstances listen to because that would be music piracy and you would never do that? Well lucky for you patient and law abiding little monsters, the music video for Lady Gaga’s first single “Stupid Love” off her highly anticipated 6th studio album, now rumored to be titled Chromatica, was unleashed to the world at the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 28th. The song might sound familiar to some given that it leaked earlier this year, but the music video is an all new pink fantasia of classic Gaga pop. For her part, Gaga doesn’t seem too pressed about the song leaking leak. “These records got passed around to so many different people,” she told New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, “There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it…” Check out the final version of “Stupid Love” for yourself and decide whether or not it was worth the wait.

