Robert Pattinson Debuts His Batjaw and Batsuit in The Batman First Look Video

It’s official. It’s really happening. The Batman director Matt Reeves just posted a first look “camera test” at his Bruce Wayne in DC’s latest take on the Batsuit. And because this movie stars Robert Pattinson, you get plenty of that sweet Batchin, too. (In Pattinson’s case, though, it really should be considered as a Batjaw, because that sheer cliff is more than a mere chin.) This is our first look at Battinson, and the mood does not disappoint. Soaked in red light. Dramatic music, an angular new suit with symbol on the chest that almost looks like an everyday carry version of a Batarang blade. Let’s hope we get a camera test soon for sexy Penguin Colin Farrell, too.

