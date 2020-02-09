It’s Business as Usual in SNL’s Iowa Caucus Cold Open

The candidates talk Iowa at the New Hampshire Democratic Debate. #SNL pic.twitter.com/18ZDr5k5q4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 9, 2020

After a few weeks of focusing on the Trump impeachment, the Saturday Night Live cold open this week turned its focus back to the Democratic primary, rehashing familiar jokes about the candidates we’ve now seen multiple times from the show. Larry David reprised his role as Bernie Sanders, with Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang and Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren. Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch also made their regular appearances as Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, respectively. There were the usual digs about Sanders (he’s old!), Buttigieg (he’s creepy!), and Biden (he’s old and creepy!), and a week-old Super Bowl halftime show reference. The cold open didn’t pretend to have anything new or incisive to say about the Iowa Caucus, but it did have Jost’s Buttigieg begging the audience to “get white Obama trending and not ironically.” And Twitter did indeed have #whiteObama trending by the end of the night, so perhaps the real political satire was the hashtag we made along the way. Watch the cold open above.