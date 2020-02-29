dat democratic azz

Tom Steyer Remains in Presidential Race, Presumably Just for This ‘Back That Azz Up’ Dad Dance

By

Please follow Tom Steyer’s arms during this performance of “Back That Azz Up” at a campaign rally in South Carolina last night. He waves them in the air like he just doesn’t care. Gestures to the audience to do … something. Wildly fist pumps in all directions with little regard for personal space. Raises the roof with Juvenile. Aborts an air-keyboard attempt when he realizes that, in fact, “Back That Azz Up” doesn’t have any keyboard sounds. We have a feeling Steyer’s poll numbers will jump from 2 to 69 percent after this video goes viral, even though, yes, he’s still wearing those weird ties.

