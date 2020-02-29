So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

Please follow Tom Steyer’s arms during this performance of “Back That Azz Up” at a campaign rally in South Carolina last night. He waves them in the air like he just doesn’t care. Gestures to the audience to do … something. Wildly fist pumps in all directions with little regard for personal space. Raises the roof with Juvenile. Aborts an air-keyboard attempt when he realizes that, in fact, “Back That Azz Up” doesn’t have any keyboard sounds. We have a feeling Steyer’s poll numbers will jump from 2 to 69 percent after this video goes viral, even though, yes, he’s still wearing those weird ties.