Beyoncé Needs to See This UCLA Gymnast’s Stunning Homecoming Floor Routine

Queen. Photo: UCLA Gymnastics/Twitter

Shakespeare said “All the world’s a stage,” but admittedly some of us have dirty bathroom mirrors and others have NCAA gymnastics routines. Nia Dennis, a junior at UCLA, just went viral for her Beyoncé Homecoming-inspired floor routine and she deserves every like and retweet. In between gravity-defying jumps and tumbling passes, Dennis flips her hair, conducts her imaginary marching band, and hits the Woah. We don’t even have to tell you that she sticks every landing. At the end, she places a crown right on her head where it belongs. She earned a total score of 9.975, the first of three 9.975s given to her team. Also it was literally her 21st birthday. This is exactly the kind of heartwarming evening news story the world needed right now. What next, she saves a puppy? We’re already crying. Here are more overjoyed reactions to Dennis’s stunning routine because clearly we’re all going through stuff right now.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley.



Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

I’ve watched this over and over again!!!! https://t.co/fdAyiawBtT — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 28, 2020

Black girls killing floor routines to Beyoncé every year is one of my favorite times of the year ❤️🥺 https://t.co/J7rqY3eZIB — krewe of thot (@tiabbea) February 28, 2020

can we go ahead and give her an oscar, olympic gold medal, grammy, tony, nobel peace prize, and idk like everything???? https://t.co/mFiG2RibWB — Isaiah Escobar Henry (@eyeslayah) February 28, 2020

This is exactly what representation translates into, being able to identify yourself through someone who looks like you. She is an amazing gymnast and I hope she gets to shine even more, while performing to Beyoncé. — Thato Nzimande (@THATONZI) February 28, 2020