Zoe Caldwell, Four-Time Tony Winner, Dead at 86

Legendary actress of stage and screen and winner of four Tony Awards Zoe Caldwell has passed away at age 86. Her son, Charlie Whitehead, said she died on Sunday of complications related to Parkinson’s disease. Caldwell originated the Broadway roles of Maria Callas in Master Class and Jean Brodie in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. In her inimitable 45-year-Broadway career, she also directed plays, including Park Your Car in Harvard Yard, Macbeth, and An Almost Perfect Person. Her screen credits include The Purple Rose of Cairo, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and TV movie adaptations of Hamlet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She is survived by her two sons.