Weinstein Jury Needed Written Explanation of Charges

Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s Manhattan rape and sexual-assault trial asked for clarification Tuesday afternoon on legal terms in the charges he’s facing, as well as on questions involving accuser Annabella Sciorra.

At 12:12 p.m., it was revealed that the panel of seven men and five women had sent a note to Justice James Burke requesting “written legal definitions of the charges being considered” and of terms such as forcible compulsion and consent.

Weinstein currently faces five counts in New York City. One count, committing a criminal sexual act, is for ex–Project Runway production assistant Mimi Haleyi’s allegation that he had forced oral sex on her in 2006 at his Soho apartment.

Weinstein faces one count of rape in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree for allegedly raping former actress Jessica Mann at a Midtown East hotel in 2013.

He also faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, one involving Haleyi’s allegation and the other involving Mann’s. Sciorra’s allegation that Weinstein had raped her around late 1993 is a part of both predatory-sexual-assault counts.

The jury’s note requested “an explanation on the law” as to whether Weinstein could be found guilty of predatory sexual assault against Sciorra “but not other crimes.”

Weinstein is not facing a rape charge for the alleged attack on Sciorra; the statute of limitations prevents prosecutors from pursuing one. However, the Sopranos actress’s rape allegation can be used in the predatory-sexual-assault counts to strengthen the prosecutors’ case that Weinstein has a proclivity toward predatory behavior.

The jury, which started deliberating at 11:30 a.m., also asked for written definitions of the charges of rape in the first and third degrees and of a criminal sexual act.

Rape in the first degree involves “intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion.” Rape in the third degree involves intercourse “without consent … when lack of consent results from forcible compulsion or circumstances,” when the accuser “clearly expressed” lack of consent, or when a “reasonable person in the defendant’s situation” would have known there was no consent, Burke had said earlier in the day.

In response to the jurors’ note, Burke told them they can’t find Weinstein guilty of predatory sexual assault based only on Sciorra’s allegation; they would have to base their findings on Haleyi’s and/or Mann’s allegations as well. Burke told the jurors he couldn’t give them definitions in writing.

Jurors sent another note around 3:12 p.m. asking for copies of emails presented during the trial that had featured women’s names in red.

During the trial, prosecutors had shown correspondence between Weinstein Company executives in summer 2017 in which Sciorra’s name was rendered in red; the emails said “those in red may be the red flags.”

“Red flags” were persons of particular interest to Weinstein — people who might have damaging info — in the months before the allegations of misconduct surfaced, prosecutors had previously said.

The jury also asked for a copy of blueprints to the Soho apartment where Weinstein allegedly attacked Haleyi.

The jury returns Wednesday morning to continue deliberations.