The French Dispatch Trailer: Wes Anderson Puts Your Favorite Actors in Berets

Bonjour from your new favorite Americans in Paris. Wes Anderson dumps all your favorite actors into a fictional French town and directs the antics in the new trailer for The French Dispatch. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and, believe it or not, more, including Saoirse Ronan. The film is actually a retelling of three stories published in the final installment of The French Dispatch, a fictional American paper about life in France: an artist in lockup, two revolutionary kids, and a kidnapping that pairs well with wine. The trailer features at least 12 kinds of headwear, not including the many police hats that come bursting through the walls, but including Timothée Chalamet’s bath-time hair wrap and Owen Wilson’s stiff beret. It’s a trailer so filled with detail that we haven’t even mentioned Chalamet’s ﻿petite moustache. Doesn’t it … kind of work? Wes Anderson can make anything aesthetically pleasing. The French Dispatch hits newsstands on July 24.

Related