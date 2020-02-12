Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

On Wednesday, Pitchfork reported that Yellowcard’s lawsuit against recently deceased rapper and singer-songwriter Juice WRLD has been temporarily put on hold. In the lawsuit filed in October of 2019, Yellowcard alleges that Juice WRLD infringed on the copyright of their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died,” claiming that Juice WRLD’s 2017 song “Lucid Dream’s” takes “melodic elements” from “Holly Wood Died.” Yellowcard, who disbanded in 2017, base their $15 million lawsuit on the fact that Juice WRLD admitted to being a fan Fall Out Boy, a band that worked closely with and was stylistically similar to Yellowcard.

In December of 2019, Juice WRLD died of seizure due to an accidental overdose at the age of 21. Today, United States District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall has put the case on hold until Juice WRLD’s estate has appointed an administrator. According to court documents, the defendants which include “Lucid Dreams” co-writer Taz Taylor, Interscope Records, producer Nicholas Mira, and more have until April 13th to provide the court with a status update on the probate proceedings.

