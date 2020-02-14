At least they didn’t get couples’ face tattoos … yet. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for DKNY

YG and Kehlani think they’re on some Beyoncé and Jay-Z “Upgrade U–type stuff. The fairly new couple went all “The Carters” for their joint song “Konclusions.” Listen, it’s a good track, but it includes so much we, as a society, didn’t need to know about them. Starting right at the beginning of the song, with the big-brained lyric “Is we gon’ play monkey see, monkey do?” YG launches into some details that, frankly, we do not know what to do with. “If I fuck you good, is you gon’ fuck me back? / Is you really gon’ get my name tat? / Top of the mornin’, you throw that thang back / I love how you keep that thang waxed.” It may be Valentine’s Day but we’re talking Brazilians before lunch? Oh, Lord. The couple, who have been public since September 2019, definitely did get tattoos of each other’s names. YG got “Kehlani” on his wrist and she reportedly got his real name, Keenon, on hers. YG said, “Call me by my name!” That’s amore. For amore about their relationship, listen to “Konclusions” below.