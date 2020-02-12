Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star as Wedding Band Singers in Movie-Musical

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

It’s a match made in movie-musical heaven. Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse are set to star in Undercover, a family-comedy-musical directed by High Fidelity and Hot Tub Time Machine’s Steve Pink. The film, according to the official synopsis, follows “Jack (Levi), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (Sprouse). Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack’s secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what’s truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent.”

Undercover will follow in the footsteps of fellow comedy-movie-musicals Pitch Perfect and School of Rock, says its production company, Lionsgate, and will “unite audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs.” If this means Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse are singing a bunch of Peter Gabriel covers, we’re in. See below for Levi’s Instagram confirmation of the news.