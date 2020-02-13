Zoë Kravitz, Seinfeld fan. Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Two houses, both alike in dignity — but not alike in snack selection — raised Zoë Kravitz, the coolest mom in Monterey and daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. In a New York Times feature about Kravitz’s new Hulu series High Fidelity, Kravitz described being raised by her two celebrity parents, who separated when she was 4. The following year, she and Bonet moved to a secluded five-acre property in Topanga Canyon, where Bonet “wanted to give her daughter a connection with nature and nurture her imagination. She was a limited-screen-time parent before ‘screen time’ became a topic of widespread parental concern.” Up until this point, Bonet’s parenting gives off strong Bonnie in Big Little Lies vibes, until the article reveals her pointedly uncool VHS collection: The Little Rascals, the original Freaky Friday “with Jodie Foster,” and Bugsy Malone.

At age 11, Kravitz moved across the country to live with her father in Miami. The reason? “Lenny Kravitz’s house had Pop-Tarts. Lenny Kravitz had cable.” Also, she got to sit with the Spice Girls at the Grammys. (We couldn’t find photo evidence of this, but here’s a pic of young Zoë with Britney Spears.)

So, to any aspiring parents of future cool girls, here’s the timeless media diet for raising a Zoë Kravitz: half G-rated TCM, half cable TV and seats at the Grammys. Our only lingering question for Zoë is: Where does she fall on the breakfast alignment chart?