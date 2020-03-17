The Summer Olympics Are Not Backing Down

Photo: Getty Images

While just about every major sports league, from the NBA to WrestleMania, has canceled or adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still full speed ahead for the Summer Olympics, set for this July and August in Tokyo. “The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counterproductive,” the International Olympic Committee said in a March 17 press release. The IOC is currently adapting its testing for the ceremonies and looking at adapting how the remaining athletes can qualify for their events. In addition to current social-distancing measures that limit crowds, Japan is currently under a Level 2 travel alert, according to the CDC, meaning “special precautions for high-risk travelers” given the “ongoing community transmission” of COVID-19.

So don’t count on the solace of summer gymnastics and swimming competitions just yet, even if that’s what we deserve after our quarantine — the Olympics have, after all, been canceled three times before, most recently for … World War II in 1944 (also in 1940 for WWII and 1916 for WWI). The games routinely drive huge ad revenues for NBC, and Comcast (which owns the network) CEO Brian Roberts said earlier in March that “there should be no losses should there not be an Olympics,” thanks to insurance. Except for, of course, our loss of iconic commentary from No. 1 sports fan Leslie Jones, which no insurance policy can cover.