2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Following the cancellation and postponements of major live music events like Coachella, SXSW, and Ultra in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced that its show will also not go on, at least not anytime soon. The Hall is postponing its May 2 induction ceremony for the 2020 class, to be held in Cleveland, to an undetermined later date. “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Hall of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.” Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T. Rex, and the Notorious B.I.G. are all set to be inducted in this year’s class.