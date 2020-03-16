Abigail Disney Wants You to Bippity Bop the Hell Away From Her Family’s Parks

Photo: Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Despite the burgeoning list of theme parks, large venues, and other live events temporarily shutting down in order to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread across America, Walt Disney World Resorts was still very much open in Florida last week, thanks to the unrelenting dedication of tourists desperate to buy $30 pins and eat their way through all of the Magic Kingdom neighborhoods. (Try not to shiver at the crowds after clicking here.) Abigail Disney, the House of Mouse heiress who has historically given zero fucks about upsetting the powers that be at her family’s company, got wind of these massive crowds, and ethered everyone’s collective irresponsibility in one tweet: “Are you fucking kidding me?”

Are you fucking kidding me?? https://t.co/I568XuhCpF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) March 16, 2020

With more than 100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida, Walt Disney World Resorts eventually relented and is closing the state’s four parks “in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members.” These closures, which also include Disney-owned-and-operated hotels, will last from March 16 to March 31. If you were to still travel to Orlando to get your Disney fix, only “select restaurants and retail locations” at the Disney Springs outdoor shopping complex will remain open. Universal Studios Florida also shut down all park operations on March 15, and they “anticipate remaining closed” until March 31.