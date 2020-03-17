The Today Show Promotes Al Roker’s Kitchen to Meteorology Studio

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive.



Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

Not to trivialize your efforts of needing two hours to set up Zoom, but Al Roker did the entirety of his tech-intensive Today weather reports from the comfort of his own kitchen on Tuesday morning, presumably wearing pants. (Savannah Guthrie had to ask.) This latest instance of coronavirus culture, Roker explained, was made possible by two Today staffers jury-rigging meteorology software for his iPad, as Roker and fellow host Craig Melvin are currently self-isolating after a separate Today crew member tested positive for the coronavirus. “There are no NBC News crews here. I got all my graphics and everything I need,” Roker cheerfully said, before launching into a national weather update. “I didn’t have to commute in,” he added, “so I did sleep in.” Be alert, Texas! A severe storm threat is coming your way, and we’re not even talking about the economic implications of canceling SXSW.