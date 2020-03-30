Watch These Livestreamed Concerts During Your Social Distancing

As artists scramble to figure out what to do next, many have started livestreaming concerts from their homes, empty venues, or wherever they can. Photo: Vulture, Chris Martin/Instagram, Miley Cyrus/Instagram and John Legend/Instagram

At this point, just about every concert has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — and if it’s not, you really shouldn’t be going anyway. As artists scramble to figure out what to do next, many have started livestreaming concerts on social media from their homes, empty venues, or wherever they can while they practice social distancing. Here’s a list of the performances you should be checking out while you stay inside, too, updated as more artists announce their livestream plans. And, hey, since you’re getting all this good, live music for free, why not use that ticket money to order merch from an independent artist right now, who could really use the business?

Below, check the schedule of artists hosting recurring livestreams, updated daily. All times are in Eastern Standard.

DJ D-Nice

The DJ of Boogie Down productions fame, whose star-studded Instagram parties have drawn everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Rihanna to Joe Biden, partnered with Michelle Obama and When We All Vote for a #CouchParty on March 25. Volunteers texted to encourage voter registration during the performance. D-Nice previously DJ’d his “Homeschool” party for ten hours on March 21.

Miley Cyrus: Bright Minded

While it’s not quite a concert, Cyrus has been livestreaming with a slew of guests at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on her Instagram. Come for the revelation that her and Demi Lovato probably hooked up during their Disney days, stay for the Cyrus family reunion. Her show’s guests so far have included everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Hilary Duff to a Hannah Montana reunion with Emily Osment.

Diplo

A fixture of our new livestreamed era since his first set on March 13, the producer is now streaming themed sets five nights per week: A Very Lazer Sunday (inspired by his group Major Lazer) at 4 p.m., Ronatronix (for his early Hollertronix parties) on Tuesdays at 10 p.m., The Thomas Wesley Show (country) Thursdays at 10, Corona Sabbath (ambient) Fridays at 11 p.m., and Coronight Fever (“a good, old-fashioned … rave) Saturdays at 11. A press release confirmed that all the musicians he spins will be paid: “In an unprecedented coordinated effort, major publishers and record labels will allow the archived streams to live on YouTube and to be monetized by respective rights holders, with royalties being paid to all those whose music is played in the shows,” it said.

Charli XCX

After a week off, the pop singer is back for another week of streaming programming. She streamed a voice lesson with Tove Lo March 30, and will continue with “life drawing” with Lucas David on March 31, yoga with Ashnikko on April 1, a “psychopath test” with Rina Sawayama on April 2, a horoscope reading with Orville Peck on April 3, and a makeup tutorial with Zara Larsson on April 4. All will take place on her Instagram at 3 p.m. She previously streamed with her friends throughout the week of March 18 on her Instagram. Christine and the Queens kicked things off with “an emo chat,” followed by a workout with Diplo, “Girls Night In” with Rita Ora, a game of Would You Rather with Kim Petras, and an art lesson with Clairo.

Christine and the Queens

Chris has set a daily 6 p.m. appointment on her Instagram “to deal with the ENNUI” of social distancing. “Doubtful concepts and mystery guests are to be expected in the coming days,” she promises.

Ben Gibbard

The Death Cab for Cutie leader is streaming daily concerts from his home to Facebook and YouTube, complete with many song requests and some promised digital guests. He released the song “Life in Quarantine” on March 26.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (and Lin-Manuel Miranda)

The composer has been isolating by his piano, taking music requests from fans. On March 19, he played “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera and assured his dog that it wasn’t a selection from Cats. He also challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to play a song, too, because of course — so Miranda took on “Everything’s Alright” from Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

Garth Brooks

The country legend, who was set to receive the Icon Award in April at the since-postponed Billboard Music Awards, will stream “Live From Studio G” from his home on Mondays to perform music. His wife Trisha Yearwood joined last episode for a duet of “Shallow.” They will also perform on CBS for “Garth and Trisha Live!” on April 1 at 9 p.m.

Billboard Live at Home

Billboard began livestreaming performances from musicians’ homes, starting with JoJo on the magazine’s Facebook. Luke Bryan, Josh Groban and Skip Marley have all also performed. Each artist will donate proceeds to a charity of their choice.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

After the Smash and Waitress star streamed a piano concert with her composer husband on Instagram, she announced that the pair would put on mostly daily concerts at 8:30 p.m. and take song suggestions from fans. They’ve since done country-, Disney-, Broadway-themed streams, among others.

Third Man Records

Jack White’s Nashville label is beginning a YouTube Live series called Public Access. Pedal steel guitarist Luke Schneider played the first show on March 19 ahead of releasing his new album Altar of Harmony, followed by Teddy and the Rough Riders on March 20.

Members of Cap’n Jazz, Touché Amoré, Saves the Day, and More

Norman Brannon, former guitarist of emo band Texas Is the Reason and founder of ‘90s zine Anti-Matter, will host “Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews” on Instagram at 3 p.m. The series (which will include, “in many cases, playful performances”) will include Saves the Day singer-guitarist Chris Conley on April 1, and Refused singer Dennis Lyxzén on April 3. Thursday singer Geoff Rickly kicked it off March 26, followed by Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm and Tim Kinsella of Cap’n Jazz and Joan of Arc.

Arca

The experimental musician invites you to “transmute, transist & transmogrify” with her on Twitch for Diva_Experimental_Radio.FM.

Virtual Festival

A group of Nashville musicians and organizers quickly put together Virtual Festival, a collection of sets streamed on Facebook Live. They’ve currently scheduled performances through the end of March.

Below, check the individual day-to-day schedule, updated daily. All times are in Eastern Standard.

March 31

Fader Fort

The magazine will take its annual SXSW event digital this year on its website, streaming performances from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and keeping them live for only 24 hours. The lineup will include Kesha, Finneas, G Herbo, Smino, Aminé, Dogleg, and TOKiMONSTA among many others.

March 30

HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special

Corden’s late-night show will return from his LA garage at 10 p.m. on CBS. The cross-continent extravaganza will feature video performances by BTS in South Korea, Dua Lipa in the UK, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, and Billie Eilish (with Finneas) and John Legend in Los Angeles. The program encourages viewers to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

March 29

Living Room Concert for America

Elton John hosted the commercial-free, hourlong musical tribute on Fox in place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, and others performed live from their homes — even John banged out a song at the end. Fox encouraged donations to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation during the show, which honored medical workers.

Charlie Puth

The pop singer, songwriter, and producer performed from his home studio for the Bud Light “Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition,” singing chilled-out versions of his hits in front of an apt neon Bud Light sign.

March 28

Twitch Stream Aid

The livestreaming service put on a stacked “festival” of performances that included John Legend, Charlie Puth, Diplo, and many others doing 5-to-15-minute sets.

March 27

Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Derulo, Alicia Keys, and others on TikTok

Your favorite shortform video platform (and the new hub for viral music) tried out a “Sound Check” livestream under #HappyAtHome on the app. March 27’s lineup included Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Derulo, Kelsea Ballerini, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Troye Sivan, Lauv, DJ Khaled, and Yungblud.

Tinashe

The R&B singer-songwriter performed cuts from her latest album Songs for You on a livestream through LiveXLive media. She even played some never-performed songs off the album, because “Life’s too Short.”

Taking Back Sunday, Tank and the Bangas, Sofi Tukker and more

Bandsintown presented its second eight-hour day of livestreamed performances on Twitch. Tank and the Bangas, Sofie Tukker, and Tayla Parx anchored the March 27 performances, while Taking Back Sunday, The Mowgli’s and Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy were highlights of March 26. The stream raised money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

COLORS

Various performers and artists streamed from a London studio on the COLORS YouTube channel beginning March 23. The stream returned March 27. Turn it on and see what you find!

Peter Bjorn and John

The whistling Swedish folk-pop band hosted a 36-hour livestream called “36h Ingrid” on Twitch, including one of their own sets. Other musicians joined for performances and DJ sets through March 28.

Sister Polygon Records

The DC-based label presented a “Stay-At-Home” variety show on Instagram, “with music, readings, tutorials, politics, interviews, comedy, poetry, and conversations about what’s getting us through this extremely strange and rough time.” Katie Alice Greer, formerly of punk band Priests, will host.

March 26

Dua Lipa

The pop singer and maker of quarantine anthems livestreamed a Q&A at ahead of the pushed-up release of her second album Future Nostalgia, now out March 27.

Ty Dolla $ign

The R&B singer and prolific collaborator performed on his Instagram for #TogetherAtHome. He followed it up with new single “Superstar” on March 27.

Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey

The outlaw country singer-songwriter and her musician partner performed an NPR Tiny Desk from their home, including a new song called “Someone Else’s Problem.”

Waxahatchee

Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud’s March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee performed on Instagram March 19, and she did it again March 26, once again joined by musician partner Kevin Morby. She released her fittingly titled new single “Can’t Do Much” on March 17.

March 25

Charli XCX

Following her week of programming with her friends, the pop singer guest DJ’d the “online queer party” Club Q on Zoom, with a half-hour set of “personal favorites and rarities from her own back catalog.” Find the Zoom code on Club Q’s Instagram at 9 p.m. Other DJs and drag queens also performed, as they do nightly.

Weyes Blood

The singer-songwriter performed live from her home on Pitchfork’s Instagram. She canceled the remainder of her Australian tour in support of 2019 album Titanic Rising due to coronavirus. “A Lot’s Gonna Change,” indeed.

March 24

Timbaland and Swizz Beats

Two of hip-hop’s most prolific and accomplished producers filled their time with a beat battle from the comfort of their homes through Tidal. Be the judge of who won — and enjoy the visual of Timbaland holding a glass of wine while dancing to his own work.

Kali Uchis

The Colombian-American singer performed requested covers on Instagram and announced afterward that she donated $10,000 to the CDC.

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy

Think you’re bored while isolating from your friends? Watch the Fall Out Boy guitarist’s action figure concert and think again.

Soccer Mommy

The singer-songwriter became the first NPR Tiny Desk guest to perform from home. “I’ve pretty much just been writing and recording music and playing Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing,” she said of her quarantine.

Chloe x Halle

The Beyoncé-approved sisters (including our future live-action Ariel) took to Instagram for a #TogetherAtHome performance.

March 23

Sufjan Stevens

The singer-songwriter pushed up the release of his jammy new album Aporia, featuring stepfather and label partner Lowell Brams (as in Carrie &), from March 27 to March 23 and streamed a first listen on YouTube.

Christine and the Queens

Along with her evening Instagram livestreams, the pop performer continued the #TogetherAtHome series, and struggled to save the video (but Global Citizen helped).

James Blake

The electronic musician and singer took to Instagram to perform some covers, including Frank Ocean, under the shadow of his isolation partner Jameela Jamil.

Years & Years

Olly Alexander of the British pop band followed Chris on #TogetherAtHome with his piano, some fan requests and some incense. He invites you to light incense while watching too, if you’d like.

Jens Lekman

After postponing his tour with youth symphony orchestras, the singer-songwriter will Skype you to play one requested song, before moving onto the next call. He’s planning to do that for an hour a day from March 23–29.

March 22

Miguel

The R&B star took a break from “cooking up” new music in “the lab” to play a #TogetherAtHome set with some fan requests.

Katie Couric

The newscaster, apparent pianist, and prolific Instagram Live user, who is “not John Legend,” played songs such as “Moon River” for #TogetherAtHome.

March 20

Ultra Music Festival

One of the first festivals to cancel because of the coronavirus, Ultra presented the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on SiriusXM’s UMF Radio, featuring exclusive sets by Major Lazer, Afrojack, and Martin Garrix.

Neil Young

﻿After performing for a digital Bernie Sanders rally, the folk icon played his first deep-cut-filled “Fireside Session” from his home, shot by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Not even a quarantine can tear the internet’s Most couple apart, who came together for a #TogetherAtHome livestream in front of some trees.

J Balvin

To celebrate the release of his new album, Colores, the reggaeton singer livestreamed a quick listening party.

Hozier

The “Take Me to Church” singer-songwriter livestreamed a #TogetherAtHome set, complete with a Britney Spears cover.

Erykah Badu

The neo-soul icon performed “Apocalypse One: live interactive experiment from badubotron” on her Instagram “this weekend.” Fans could get in for $1 and voted on songs for Badu to perform. “We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen,” she wrote. “Can’t do it without you.”

March 19

Ariana Grande

The pop star, who invented staying home, posted an in-the-dark cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Believe in You and Me” to Twitter.

Finneas﻿

The pop savant and 2020 Grammy Producer of the Year winner hopped on Instagram to play some solo songs, sans his little sister. He released his song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” the same day.

H.E.R.

The R&B singer-guitarist made a stage of her own home during an impromptu Instagram performance.

Sony Music Nashville

The label is showcasing more of its country stars, most notably Brad Paisley, Chris Young and Luke Combs. In a true DIY spirit, Paisley asked that fans text him requests!

Luck Reunion

The Texas festival to be held in Willie Nelson’s backyard instead streamed its sets, including performances by Nelson, Jewel, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Fans could digitally tip the artists for a donation to a charity of that performer’s choosing.

Niall Horan

Taking the mantle from Charlie Puth, the former One Direction boy played new music on Instagram for Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome series, and took fan requests on Twitter.

Common

After Horan’s performance, rapper Common followed close behind on #TogetherAtHome on Instagram.

Kelsea Ballerini

Coronavirus didn’t stop country singer-songwriter Ballerini from releasing new album Kelsea on March 20. She livestreamed a release party on Instagram, “since staying in is the new going out.”

The Black Madonna

The producer turned her dining room into the Boiler Room, performing a two-hour set.

Indigo Girls

The folk duo streamed a performance on Facebook Live and Instagram, “playing a low key, home grown set of songs” and taking questions from fans. Call it “Closer to Fine” — but not too close!

March 18

Charlie Puth

The pop star took to Instagram as part of Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome series to sing and take fan requests.

March 17

Dropkick Murphys

The St. Paddy’s Day show went on for the Irish rock band, which hasn’t missed the holiday in over two decades. They performed live from Boston.

John Legend

Taking up his friend Chris Martin’s mantle, Legend streamed a #TogetherAtHome concert on Instagram Live. And if you’re wondering, yes, Chrissy Teigen appeared.

Specialist Subject Records

Artists like Jeff Rosenstock and AJJ rocked out on a “Distant Together” mini-showcase put on by label Specialist Subject, which streamed performances by its artists on Instagram. The label has since put on a second showcase, headlined by Camp Cope.

March 16

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Martin took the time he would’ve been spending with his band to stream what he dubbed a #TogetherAtHome concert on Instagram, taking requests and talking to fans.

P!nk

The pop star posted a video of her performing “To Make You Feel My Love” on piano to Instagram, as a “free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours.”

Keith Urban

Even in Australia, country star Urban livestreamed a show from his home on Instagram for an audience of one: his wife, Nicole Kidman, who gifted us her own dance performance throughout.

Yo-Yo Ma

The iconic cellist hasn’t forgotten about “the healthcare workers on the frontlines” of the coronavirus response, dedicating a Twitter performance of the Sarabande excerpt from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3 to them.

Yungblud

The first episode of The Yungblud Show, helmed by the rock performer, debuted with guests MGK, Bella Thorne, and Oliver Tree (only a pandemic could bring those names together) on YouTube.

Hinds

While quarantined in their home country of Spain, the rock band posted a video tutorial of how to play their song “Come Back and Love Me,” with each member teaching their instrument from their own home. “During these quarantined days music don’t die 💔,” the band wrote.

March 15

Alejandro Sanz and Juanes

After both their Bogotá, Colombia, shows were canceled, the Spanish and Colombian singer-songwriters joined forces for a livestreamed concert from Miami’s Art House Academy. They dubbed the performance “El Gira Se Queda En Casa Para Todos (The Tour Stays Home for All).”

March 14

Code Orange

One of the pioneers, we’d say, of the pandemic livestreamed concert, Code Orange streamed the release show for new album Underneath from the Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, for a live audience of none but an online audience of many.