Amanda Bynes Expecting a Baby with Ex-Fiance

Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amanda Bynes is reportedly pregnant with her first child following a brief split with her ex-fiance, Paul Michael, according to People. Michael posted an Instagram of an Ultrasound, as well as a selfie of the two, captioned “Baby in the making.” Bynes had previously broken off her engagement to Michael in early March, and shortly afterwards it was revealed that her parents, who are her conservators, were not allowing her to legally marry Michael. However, the couple then reunited, but it is unclear if they are still engaged. Bynes is currently at a treatment center for mental health issues, and has not confirmed the news of her pregnancy on her own Instagram account as yet.