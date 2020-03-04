The festival will continue as planned. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Amazon Studios won’t be heading down to Austin, Texas, for South by Southwest this year. According to Variety, their plans to screen a new TV show and movie, along with plans for a consumer-marketing activation have all been canceled due to coronavirus fears. Eleven cases have been found in Texas. While it’s unclear if non-studio divisions of Amazon are also pulling out of the festival, which is set to run March 13 to 22, Amazon Studios pulled a screening of Upload, a sci-fi comedy show, a Q&A with the cast, and another talkback screening for Tales of the Loop, a sci-fi drama. Their marketing activation had been in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, which cited health concerns as the reason for its cancelation. Hollywood’s coronavirus fears are mounting as more cases are confirmed in the United States. TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter have all canceled appearances at SXSW. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was meant to deliver a keynote speech. Meanwhile, CBS’ The Amazing Race had to suspend nonessential travel after filming the first three episodes abroad. Variety also learned that the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley, had to scrap plans to film in Italy. Sorry, wine ladies of the world, you just have to take this one for the team.