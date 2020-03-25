All AMC Corporate Employees Have Been Furloughed

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When AMC Theaters recently closed all of its locations across America due to coronavirus-related concerns, more than 26,000 people were either laid off or furloughed. Today their corporate office took a hit, with the company deciding to furlough its staff of 600, leaving everyone with either reduced or no salary until the company is open for business again. The Hollywood Reporter has a statement from the organization: “At this time, AMC is not terminating any of its corporate employees, however, we were forced under the circumstances to implement a furlough plan, which is absolutely necessary to preserve cash and to ensure that AMC can reopen our doors once this health crisis has dissipated,” adding that “the furlough plan calls for reduced working hours at reduced pay, or no working hours at no pay, for the hopefully short period of time when AMC’s theaters are all closed. This action impacts every corporate AMC employee, including all those at the highest executive levels and including AMC’s chief executive officer.”

Because of the mass furlough, all those affected will still retain their active employee status and will continue to receive health benefits.