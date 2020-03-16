In the future, we look forward to Julie & Julia–style cooking content. Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

If Instagram is a great tool for celebrities to show you what they’re like outside of their film personas, it’s a relief to know that Amy Adams’s new Instagram account has so far confirmed that she is very much like a nice Amy Adams character. Adams, one of our foremost purveyors of supernaturally nice characters (when she isn’t having an onscreen existential crisis), has joined Instagram to be very nice in a time of crisis. In her first post, Adams announced that she has partnered with Jennifer Garner (of her own utopically earnest Instagram) to read children’s stories for those stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic and also to raise money for children in need. In her first post, she reads The Dinosaur Princess, a story by her daughter, Aviana, illustrated by her artist husband, Darren Le Gallo. Adams reads the story for seven minutes with a soothing voice, exuding the energy of the most calming elementary-school teacher you ever had. Hey, maybe that’s the role that will finally win her that Oscar.