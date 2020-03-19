roll clip!

Andrew Lloyd Webber Is Here to Calm You With a Little Phantom Piano Serenade

Shout out to the good dog. Photo: Andrew Lloyd Weber/Twitter

In these trying times, as we all turn to Cats for distraction, Andrew Lloyd Webber has popped up to do a little piano serenade on Twitter. Like many artists, and especially since his Cinderella musical has been pushed back, Webber is sitting at home in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. So, like the social-media influencers that all celebrities have become now, Webber asked followers on Twitter yesterday what he should play on his piano (while sitting in front of a very fancy painting of the cast of the musical Cats), and then followed up today with a performance of “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera.

It’s a nice little performance, including an interruption from Webber’s dog, to whom he promises, “It’s alright, it doesn’t come from Cats.” Webber referred to the performance as a “tryout” and then got into a conversation slash bluffing match with Lin-Manuel Miranda, which just well could mean we see more of these in the future.

