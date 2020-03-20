Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Late-night shows have taken a sharp turn for the domestic this week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but unlike his peers Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen won’t be able to host his program Watch What Happens Live from his West Village apartment like he intended. Instead, he’ll hopefully be asleep and/or in sweatpants on the coach, because, according to the Bravo host, he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen explained in an Instagram post Friday. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”