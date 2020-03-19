Anthony Hopkins and His Cat Find a Way to Pass the Time

Two moods. Photo: Anthony Hopkins/Twitter

Self-isolation and social distancing may have you and your roommates clawing at each other during the coronavirus pandemic, but respectful housemates Niblo the cat and actor-artist-composer Anthony Hopkins are coping just fine. Hopkins tweeted a video of himself serenading the elegant Niblo on the piano, updating the world on their co-habitation amid coronavirus concerns. “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats,” Hopkins, 82, wrote, with a shrug emoji. And from the looks of Niblo, that is one serious cat. This cat looks like he’s read The Odyssey and The Iliad. He can meow Shakespeare soliloquies, and he has perfect pitch. There’s no way Niblo has seen Cats (2019), but he is a fan of Dame Judi Dench’s earlier work. There’s nothing he hates more than an out-of-tune piano, except, of course, dogs. And now that Hopkins is home all the time, Niblo has generously paused his studies to spend time with his owner. So sweet.

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange... cats 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

Hopkins is just one of many celebrities who have taken to their hobbies to pass the time during social distancing, the practice of increasing space between people to prevent the spread of illness. Lizzo, JoJo, and Amy Adams, among others, are sharing videos of themselves playing instruments, singing, reading, and more. But did they have cats in their videos? That’s a Nib-no. Looks like we’re at the 1992 Academy Awards because Anthony Hopkins wins again.