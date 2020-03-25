Now that he’s hung up that Captain America shield, Chris Evans is free to become what he was always meant to be: A hot, bearded, very protective dad living in the Boston area, which is exactly what you’ll find in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob. Adapted from the novel of the same name by William Landay, Jacob stars Evans and Michelle Dockery as the parents of a 14-year-old boy (Jaeden Martell) who is accused of murdering a classmate. Did the teen do it, and does it even matter if his parents are willing to clear his name at any cost — justice system be damned? The mystery unfolds starting April 24 on Apple’s streaming service.

