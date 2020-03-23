Sure Looks Like Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Already Got Married in Secret

They love to surprise! Photo: Getty Images

Our most surprising celebrity couple has yet another surprise in store. According to Us Weekly, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail secretly got married, and if you don’t believe that, People at the very least has photos of the two of them wearing wedding rings on what we can only assume were very brief trips outside in Brooklyn. Williams and Kail met while filming Fosse/Verdon, which he directed and in which she played Gwen Verdon. They surprised the world with their engagement and her pregnancy at the end of December. Williams was previously married to Phil Elverum (also announced by surprise; she love surprises) in 2018, and has a daughter, Matilda, now 14, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger. Kail, best known as the director of Hamilton, was previously married to Angela Christian. Really, the most important thing to know is that Kail and Williams met on the set of Fosse/Verdon where he would often wear a 30-pound weighted vest, which makes this all such an incredible and surprising win for guys who wear weighted vests.