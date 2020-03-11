Uh, Are The Bachelor’s Peter and Madison Still Together?

Photo: John Fleenor/ABC

For the third consecutive Bachelor season, our leading man eschewed the conventional ending (whatever that means for reality television, anyway) in favor of a love Hail Mary. A month after proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss and choosing her “heart forever” in Australia, Peter Weber decided to dump her in pursuit of fellow contestant Madison Prewett, who previously decided to eliminate herself from the show, owing to the couple’s vast amount of compatibility issues. During the “After the Final Rose” segment, much to the chagrin of his parents, the couple confirmed that they had reconciled, although their future is still filled with questions and uncertainties.

“We’ve both been extremely hurt and been through the ringer with all of us,” Peter told the crowd, before addressing Madison directly. “I know there’s a lot of healing the both of us have to do, but I know the love and respect I have for you, and that’s not going to change. I made more mistakes than you can ever make as the Bachelor, but I’m still sitting here on a couch with you right now, and with everything, that makes me happy.” When asked by Chris Harrison if he’s going to give their relationship a “real shot,” especially with a lack of family support, Peter insisted that the couple would be moving forward, however difficult it might be. “I know how we both feel about each other. I think we’ll take it one step at a time, one day at a time,” he explained. “That is the smartest way to go at this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that’s never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into. Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably.” So, an engagement didn’t happen, and they don’t even say if they’re actually dating.

Madison, who had to sit back and take significant criticism from Peter’s mother (“I ask that you give her that chance and trust me,” Peter finally yelped at her) was able to have the last word. She made it clear that the couple would be keeping their matters private and likely not engage with the media. “At this point, I don’t feel like it’s right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past,” she said. “Honestly, this is about me and Peter, this is about our journey, this is something just he and I should be talking about.” As for Hannah Ann? Honey, she’s doing just fine, thanks.