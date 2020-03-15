Ariana Grande Seriously Wants You to Stay Inside, Got It?

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Are you one of the people who is ignoring the World Health Organization’s advice to stay inside and engage in the practice of social distancing? Perhaps because you are a young person who takes vitamin supplements, the front man of a psycho-billy band, or an entrepreneurial rapper who loves strip clubs and as such think you are invincible and immune to a global pandemic? Well, pop superstar Ariana Grande has some choice words for you, and you have to listen to them before you inadvertently get yourself, or, more likely, someone else sick.

Grande posted a series of social media messages to share her salient thoughts on coronavirus, as well as the importance of self quarantining and social distancing. “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” she wrote in her signature lowercase style. Grande acknowledged that this is all happening very fast, writing, “I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.” She goes on to say:

It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The “we will be fine because we’re young” mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.

If you thought Grande would leave it at that, you’d be sorely mistaken. The singer followed up her first tweet with an absolutely scoring read: “Like your hip-hop yoga class can fucking wait I promise.” Roasting “stupid and privileged” young people who can’t bare to miss a Blink Fitness class for the good of the public? What a responsible queen! Again proving that she’s not all talk, Grande tweeted once more, asking her followers to call their senators in support of H.R.6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Ari, if you’re reading this — and maybe you are, because you just asked people to read the news — please drop the quarantune ASAP.

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

please support h.r.6201 which has passed the house. this bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave / unemployment due to corona virus / isolation / prevention ! please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill ! urgently — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020