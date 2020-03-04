The Latest Victim of Coronavirus: Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda doesn’t practice the ‘cough into your elbow’ technique. Photo: Disney+

It’s as though the forces of the universe are conspiring to make sure we never get to cuddle a Baby Yoda of our very own. The Hollywood Reporter has Hollywood-reported that Hasbro is experiencing “coronavirus-related production difficulties in China,” meaning that the Baby Yoda toys due to hit shelves this spring, including the much-hyped animatronic version, may not arrive on schedule. To be fair, The Mandalorian and The Child in particular aren’t mentioned anywhere in the general language of Hasbro’s SEC filing regarding the delays, and a spokesperson for the toy manufacturer told THR that “the company would not comment on production status of specific brands or products, including Baby Yoda.”

The SEC filing, which is publicly available to read online, also blames production delays on “expectations to reduce manufacturing in China” and “tariffs,” meaning coronavirus isn’t the only thing keeping Baby Yoda merch from us. It’s Trump’s fault, too. Act surprised.