Photo: Courtesy of ABC

Will you accept this form? Like, really accept this form, and not dump it a few months later for a younger, sexier form? Tuesday evening’s live taping of The Bachelor’s historically tumultuous “After the Final Rose” episode will only be open to audience members who sign a disclosure that confirms their lack of susceptibility to the coronavirus. As first reported by TMZ, each studio guest must sign a release to confirm that they, as well as any member of their household, haven’t traveled within the past three weeks “to or through” a location that has been deemed “Level 3” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These countries include Italy, China, South Korea, and Venezuela. Additionally, each person must not be exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus, or have been in close contact with anyone else exhibiting symptoms. “These new and temporary precautionary measures,” Warner Bros. told Vulture in a statement, “have been put in place out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff.” Honestly? This is likely the least of Peter’s worries.