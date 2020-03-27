Gentlemen, start your engines, and may the best woman — wait, is that Bad Bunny? As a Friday treat for all of us, the reggaeton star dropped a music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” in which he serves multiple drag lewks. There’s lots of red leather, chains, and a too convincing set of fake boobs. He even lip-syncs Nesi’s hook on the YHLQMDLG cut. (The title roughly translates to “I Twerk Alone.”) Butch Bad Bunny makes some appearances too, in equally well-crafted pink and white outfits. So what if he’s a little too late to work the runway on this season of Drag Race. We say move over, Gigi Goode. Or at least give him a guest-judging spot for next season?

