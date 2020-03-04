Behold The New Muscle Car Batmobile in The Batman

Hey girl. Wanna go for a ride? Photo: Matt Reeves

You’ve seen a first look at Robert Pattinson in the latest iteration of the Batsuit, and The Batman director Matt Reeves is sharing some more behind the scenes look at his Dark Knight movie. Today on Twitter, Reeves posted images of the fresh Batmobile, which looks like an American muscle car that Dominic Toretto would approve of all Bat’d out to maintain that classic comic book feel. (Christopher Nolan’s Battank was cool and all, but we did miss the car wings, and this new Reeves model has a nice nod to them.) Like any man who is very proud of his car, the photos also feature Batman standing next to his ride, flexing in his best outfit. You’ve seen Battinson. You’ve seen his Batcycle. Now behold his Batmobile.