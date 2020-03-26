The Big Mouth cast, apart together last week. Photo: Nick Kroll/Instagram

Last week, Big Mouth surprised fans with its very first virtual table read, a run-through of a script conducted entirely by teleconference. It made those fans very happy, so the cast and producers have decided to do it again. On Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET, the voices behind America’s favorite cartoon about puberty will gather for another socially distanced table read, streamed on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube channel, of the season three episode, “How to Have an Orgasm.” (You know, it’s the one with Jessie and the electric toothbrush and Andrew and the dick pic.)

Pretty much the entire gang will be there, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jessica Chaffin, Jon Daly, Mark Duplass, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Paul Scheer, Emily Altman, and Brandon Kyle Goodman. The Big Mouth team will also be raising funds for Feeding America, a non-profit organization with a network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs that provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. People can donate now or during the table read at feedingamerica.org/bigmouth. So, at least you’ve got Friday plans now?