Billie Eilish Reschedules Tour Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

After canceling her tour in line with CDC restrictions issued to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Billie Eilish announced on March 16 that she will be rescheduling the remaining dates on her “Where Do We Go” tour. The 18-year-old pop star kicked off her live gigs on March 9 in Miami and was scheduled to conclude on April 17 in Nebraska. The new tour schedule is forthcoming, and all previously purchased tickets will apply for the new dates. The singer-songwriter urged her followers to take the virus seriously, addressing fans over a series of Instagram stories. “It’s not a joke,” she said. For those looking to fight off boredom in the time of self-quarantine, she suggested fostering puppies, a benevolent pastime she has taken up in recent days. Her gentle delivery on “No Time To Die,” the recently released James Bond theme song, now feels like an urgent fighting anthem for this eerie period. But, given the movie’s delay, it looks like Eilish fans are a ways away from any kind of sing-along.

Billie talks about the coronavirus on her Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/TAwRPRfaAD — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 16, 2020