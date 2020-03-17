Birds of Prey to Swaddle You in Glitter With a Quarantine-Timed VOD Release

Photo: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and STX are following behind Universal and putting out recently released theatrical titles on digital ahead of schedule. WB’s Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey, will now be available to rent come March 24, along with STX’s British crime comedy, The Gentlemen. Disney tipped off the move by major studios recently when it dropped Frozen 2 ahead of schedule onto Disney+, and Universal announced that The Invisible Man and The Hunt will be available this coming weekend, along with Emma. (via the Focus Features banner) and Trolls World Tour, from the DreamWorks unit. Trolls, notably, will be debuting online the same day as its scheduled theatrical release, which is April 10. The rest of the aforementioned films had bowed in theaters prior to cinemas closing down over fears of coronavirus spreading concerns.