We Ride Upon Sticks and 9 More Reads I Can’t Get Out of My Head

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

My definition of a great poem is basic and subtractive. I think of it like this: If you took all the good lines that a person would hypothetically underline in a novel, and then put them together without any filler, that is a great poem. Obviously this is the definition of someone who discovered poetry way after she discovered fiction. At any rate, if you proceed from this logic, it would stand to reason that a poet who attempted to write a novel would have a higher rate of success than a non-poet, because the poet’s tolerance for lame sentences will be far lower, for professional reasons.

This is a tortured way of telling you that this is a novel by a poet and it rules. The year is 1989 and a bunch of high-school girls who play field hockey discover a trick to wildly enhance their performance. The trick involves scribbling their names in a notebook that features Emilio Estevez on the cover and tying a thin blue strip of fabric around their biceps. Witchcraft might be involved, but not in a “fantasy” way. The prose style is neon and the laughs do not stop. I feel like the author wrote the entire book with an evil grin on her face.

RIYL: Salem Witch Trial lore, carrying a Ziploc bag of emergency snacks on your person at all times, sass, the concept of “The Virgin Suicides, but make it hilarious”