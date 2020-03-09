Blue Ivy Meeting LeBron Is So Pure

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter joined her dad, Jay-Z, at Sunday’s Lakers game and was introduced to LeBron James after the team’s win. Their exchange, in which Blue looks deeply impressed for perhaps the first time in her eight years, is incredibly sweet. ESPN shared the video on Twitter:

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

As the first child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue has met countless celebrities, but generally seems unfazed by their presence (recall: the time she gracefully hushed her parents at the 2018 Grammys, or this recent video in which she’s texting busily while flanked by Meek Mill and his entire entourage.) However, one thing she does seem to be very serious about is basketball. She’s been attending games since she was a toddler, and there’s this footage of her from when she was a 5-year-old at an NBA All-Star game having an intense courtside conversation with a majestic-looking Beyoncé about what I like to think is her opinion on the game:

In the coming decade, I would realllllyyyy love to know what Blue Ivy was telling Beyonce during this game. Sis was not playing... put the fan over her mouth and everything. Bey was gonna learn todayyyyy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Om9mwPYPMd — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 24, 2019

So meeting LeBron was probably a big moment for Blue. After Jay greets him, we see her steel herself to shake his hand. And then, apparently too starstruck to talk to LeBron himself, Blue turns to her dad and asks him to ask LeBron something, even though he’s standing right there.

Jay prompts Blue to ask herself, and we hear her request a signed basketball from LeBron. He says “I got you” (and seems genuinely flattered by the request) promising she’ll have it after school on Monday. She seems satisfied by this; it’s a pure, delightful interaction that prompts a shy smile from Blue, who will hopefully be getting a bushel of signed basketballs after school today.