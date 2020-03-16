Olga Kurylenko, Quantum of Solace Star, Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko. Photo: Shutterstock

Olga Kurylenko, the Ukrainian-born actress who’s perhaps best known for her role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Writing about her diagnosis on Instagram, Kurylenko said she’s symptomatic and self-quarantining. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” she explained. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” In addition to Kurylenko, other prominent people in the Hollywood community to reveal their coronavirus diagnoses include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple, who are in Australia, are in good spirits and said that they will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” Lucian Grainge, the Universal Music Group chairperson and CEO, has also been hospitalized for the virus.