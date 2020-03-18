Now Bonnaroo Has Been Pushed to September

Wait until the queen of Tennessee (and Bonnaroo 2019 headliner), Kacey Musgraves, hears about this. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

If all the music festivals happen in the fall this year, does this mean leaf crowns are the new flower crowns? These are the kinds of questions we’re forced to ask now that the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has turned spring and summer into a staycation. First, Coachella and Glastonbury, and now Bonnaroo has been postponed “for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.” “Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.” Instead of taking place June 11–14, Bonnaroo will be held September 24–27, which technically makes it a fall festival, which technically makes it a Halloween festival. Cosplayers and makeup gurus, do with that what you will. Fall Bonnaroo also means pumpkin spice lattes (or having to make small talk about pumpkin spice lattes), an endless stampede of Uggs, and at least one vendor trying to make hard-cider rosé happen. Dystopian YA novels simply do not prepare you for these kinds of harsh realities.

Tool, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, DaBaby, and Yola were set to perform throughout the weekend in Tennessee. All tickets will be honored for the new dates’ festivities, and any updates will be posted on Bonnaroo’s social media accounts. While all is well for most Bonnaroovians, those who also had tickets to Lost Lands, a bass music festival scheduled for September 25–27 in Ohio, are gonna have to figure something out.

Bonnaroo will be rescheduled to Sept 24-27, 2020. Updates to come. Can’t wait to see you on The Farm! Visit https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 for more info. pic.twitter.com/FhWUXnwOH9 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 18, 2020