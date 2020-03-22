Britney Spears Offers Help to Fans Affected By Coronavirus

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Celebrity responses to the coronavirus have been, on the whole, a mixed bag — ranging from helpful to misguided to utterly tone-deaf. Britney Spears, thankfully, fell into the first category in her recent Instagram video to fans, requesting them to reach out for help to her personally through DM. “Our world is going through such hard times right now,” Spears said in the video. “Whether it’s with food or I’m getting your child diapers or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out.” It was a truly kind, straightforward offer that stands in stark contrast to other, stranger responses to the pandemic we’ve seen so far from celebrities. Spears further explained in her Instagram caption that she’ll be picking three fans to “help out during this difficult time,” and nominated Will Smith, Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to pass on the good deed. Check out Spears’ Instagram below.