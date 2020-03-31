No matter where we are, no matter how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts, no matter whether we’re a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS or not, we can all keep our sanity intact by doing the same thing: methodically rehearsing BTS dance routines while in quarantine. Your boys stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden’s Home Fest special (remotely, of course) Monday night to show off their moves for “Boy With Luv” and narrowly obeying the “groups of ten or fewer” social distancing rule. BTS is currently quarantined in South Korea, which makes their Tonight Show Grand Central performance in New York last month even more staggering to think about. That was last month, people.

